World Bank grants Thailand $5m to protect ozone layer and climate

Thailand has been granted $5 million (£3.8m) by the World Bank in support of reducing the import and use of ozone-depleting chemicals and protecting the climate.

The country is one of the world’s 10 largest importers and consumers of ozone-depleting hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), according to the Bank.

The funding will support the reduction of the import and use of HCFCs by more than 60% by 2023 as part of Thailand’s obligations under the Montreal Protocol.

The project will help refrigeration and air conditioning technicians maintain and install ozone and climate-friendly cooling appliances and equipment and support skills training for government agencies.

These activities are expected to indirectly improve energy efficiency in cooling applications, which will contribute to a reduction in emissions and decreased peak demand for electricity.

The grant from the World Bank’s Ozone Projects Trust Fund is supporting the second phase of Thailand’s HCFC Phase-out Project from 2020 to 2023.

Birgit Hansl, World Bank Country Manager for Thailand said: “Thailand’s success in reducing HCFCs is a testament to its commitment to embrace green industry and effectively address climate change.

“Through our strong partnership, Thailand has made great strides to phase out ozone-depleting substances, avoiding emissions of the equivalent of 38 million tons of carbon dioxide, analogous to taking eight million passenger cars off the road or shutting down 10 coal-fired power plants.”