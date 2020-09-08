Ey Up! Northerners are ‘champions of energy switching’

Northern households are the savviest at saving money by switching their energy providers, while Londoners are the worst.

That’s according to a new survey from the comparison and switching service Uswitch, which suggests Northern towns and cities top the list for saving money by switching their energy provider – seven of the top ten towns and cities for switching are in the north of England.

Based on data from the last twenty years, the report shows Harrogate in Yorkshire leads the table with 196 switches per 1,000 people, while London has only 116 per 1,000.

The capital is believed to have a lower rate of switching due to the higher number of Londoners who rent, rather than own, their home.

Findings also indicate five Yorkshire locations make the top ten, while five Welsh places including Cardiff, Newport and Swansea are in the bottom ten.

Will Owen, Energy Expert at Uswitch, commented: “Northerners are showing southerners how it’s done when it comes to switching, with Harrogate residents switching at twice the rate of those in central London.

“Yorkshire residents are earning their reputation for being frugal, with five locations in the top ten being from God’s Own Country.”