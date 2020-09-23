Plans for interconnection of British and Dutch offshore wind farms move forward

The commercial development arm of National Grid, National Grid Ventures and the Dutch transmission system operator TenneT have signed an agreement to investigate the feasibility of connecting Dutch and British wind farms to the grids of both countries through subsea electricity cables.

The plan is to develop an interconnector, which would connect up to 4GW of British and Dutch offshore wind, providing an additional 2GW of capacity between the countries.

The project could allow both the UK and the Netherlands to trade electricity, further increase the use of offshore infrastructure and mitigate the environmental impact on coastal communities, compared to the current approach in which interconnectors and wind farms are developed and connected separately.

Jon Butterworth, Managing Director of National Grid Ventures, said: “Multi-purpose Interconnectors have the potential to act as a key enabler for new offshore wind projects and we’re delighted to be partnering once again with TenneT to deliver an innovative vision to help realise the full green energy potential of the North Sea.”

Manon van Beek, CEO of TenneT, commented: “This agreement allows us to work with National Grid in the North Sea to develop innovative infrastructure that uses every spare electron of offshore wind generation to reach our decarbonisation targets.”