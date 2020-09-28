EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear plant back to full power

EDF Energy’s 1,200MW Sizewell B nuclear station has returned to full power as demand for electricity returns to normal in the UK.

It comes after an agreement with National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) to run at half capacity for a period of four months to help manage the impact of very low power demand on the stability of the network.

It ran in parallel to National Grid ESO’s existing balancing of all forms of electricity generation.

National Grid ESO has set a target to make the grid capable of operating with 100% zero carbon electricity by 2025 – EDF believes nuclear is not only compatible with helping achieve this goal “but it is necessary to make it possible”.

Matt Sykes, Managing Director for EDF’s Generation business said: “We are pleased to have Sizewell B power station back at full power and playing its important role to help Britain achieve net zero.

“It’s not normally desirable to reduce such a major source of low carbon power but these are exceptional times and we were pleased to be able to help National Grid ESO deal with the challenges of system stability.”