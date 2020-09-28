UK to return high-level nuclear waste to Germany

The UK will be returning high-level nuclear waste in the form of vitrified residues to Germany over the coming years.

The waste results from the reprocessing and recycling of spent nuclear fuel at the Sellafield site in West Cumbria, which had previously been used to produce electricity by utilities in Germany.

Preparations are underway for the first shipment in late 2020 under the Vitrified Residue Returns programme, which is a key component of the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) strategy to repatriate high-level waste from the UK.

A total of three shipments will be made to storage facilities in Germany, with the returns involving Sellafield Ltd working with International Nuclear Services (INS), a subsidiary of the NDA.

INS will transport the waste by sea on a specialised vessel to a German port, followed by rail to the final destinations.

Daher Nuclear Technologies has been contracted to safely manage the overland transport in Germany.