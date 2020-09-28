Maxine Mayhew appointed to Low Carbon Contracts Company

Maxine Mayhew has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) and the Electricity Settlements Company (ESC).

She is the Managing Director of the Natural Resources Division at Costain, the smart infrastructure solutions company, where she is responsible for the profit and loss delivery and continued development of the energy, water and defence markets.

Ms Mayhew was previously Group Commercial Director at Northumbrian Water where she oversaw the supply chain and marketing functions as well as led the sourcing, negotiation and delivery of commercial contracts and the group energy strategy development and deployment.

The LCCC and ESC, established by the government in 2014, delivers the Contracts for Difference (CfD) and the Capacity Market (CM) schemes in the UK.

They are designed to incentivise the investment required to transform the electricity infrastructure to deliver clean and reliable electricity supplies whilst minimising costs to consumers.