Octopus Energy nets Silicon Valley-based startup

Octopus Energy has announced the acquisition of Silicon Valley-based startup Evolve Energy.

The $5 million (£3.8m) deal will enable the energy company to enter the US market and introduce its cloud-based smart grid platform to US customers.

The platform is designed to give customers access to cheaper electricity when renewable energy is abundant.

The firm said it plans to inject $100 million (£77.8m) into the strategy for the expansion of its footprint to the US targeting 25 million US energy accounts on its technology platform by 2027.

Octopus Energy CEO and founder Greg Jackson said: “We knew that Evolve was a leading innovative energy firm that was doing great things with real-time energy, connected home devices, and renewables.

“We’re excited to be working with Evolve team to bring futuristic technology, green energy and excellent customer service to Texas.”