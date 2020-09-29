Environmental Agency doubts California’s proposed ban of new petrol vehicles by 2035

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler has sent a letter to California’s Governor expressing his doubts over the proposed ban of new petrol vehicles by 2035.

In a letter sent yesterday to Governor, Mr Wheeler writes the governor’s order mandating only new electric vehicles car sales in California by 2035 may be illegal and questions the feasibility of the uptake of electricity demand in a state with a history of rolling blackouts.

He said: “California’s record of rolling blackouts, unprecedented in size and scope coupled with recent requests to neighbouring states for power begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand when you can’t even keep the lights on today.”

A few days ago, during the announcement of the proposal, Gavin Newsom. California’s Governor, said: “The smash-mouth realities of climate change are self-evident to anyone that lives in California to deny climate change visit the state of California.

“And that’s why we are moving forward to require a mandate that 100% of the vehicles in the state of California in 15 years have to be zero-emission vehicles and that all existing internal combustion engines can be sold only on the secondary market, used market.”