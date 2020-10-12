First foundation successfully installed at Hornsea 2

The first turbine foundation has been successfully installed by Ørsted at the Hornsea 2 wind farm.

A total of 165 foundations are to be installed at what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The project, which is located off the Yorkshire Coast, will cover an area of 462 square kilometers and will boast a total capacity of 1.4GW of renewable power, enough to supply more than 1.3 million homes.

The turbines and associated infrastructure will continue to be installed through 2021.

Patrick Harnett, Ørsted Senior Programme Director for Hornsea Two said: “Our dedicated teams and contractors continue to overcome obstacles and perform above and beyond expectations.

“This offshore installation is another huge accomplishment for the Hornsea Two project and proves the commitment and hard work from everyone working towards the same goal – to create a world that runs entirely on green energy, through the safe and efficient construction of another of the world’s largest offshore wind farms.”