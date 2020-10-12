India announces landmark road tax exemption for EVs

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will be exempted from road taxes as part of India’s new transport strategy.

The order to allow BEV owners to avoid the fee is expected to be issued in the next three days.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the ‘Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) strategy’, which aims to support the country’s transition to EVs and see 500,000 new EVs in Delhi’s streets by 2024.

Mr Kejriwal wrote on Twitter: “Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi.

“This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of EVs and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India.”