New York awards $2.5m for technologies that reduce carbon emissions

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has awarded $2.5 million (£1.9m) to businesses for innovative technologies to reduce carbon emissions.

A total of four winners will share the funding, including ThermoAl, a company from Canada, which has received the top $1 million (£0.77m) prize for its software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help industrial firms optimise combustion operations.

It helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50% and increase efficiency by up to 20%.

AGreatE has been awarded $500,000 (£386,416) to make renewable energy, such as solar and wind, more affordable and accessible to everyone by developing and deploying a wide range of AI-enabled, safe and environmentally friendly battery-based energy storage systems.

COI Energy Services’ technology offers an end-to-end solution that helps utilities and businesses improve building energy performance and grid optimisation with software that reduces grid constraints and improve capacity utilisation while decreasing energy spending and increasing operational efficiency.

Combplex works to create a more resilient farming ecosystem by eliminating pests that threaten the health of honeybee hives by using low power laser technology and sensors to collect valuable data, prioritise hive health, inform crop yield forecasts and identify intensive pesticide use.

The companies are required to move business operations to the area or establish direct connections with the Southern Tier economy, such as enhancing supply chain opportunities and creating jobs.

The finalists will also receive continued mentoring support for up to two years after the awards are made.

Governor Cuomo said: “Investing in pioneering clean energy technologies is a critical piece of New York’s aggressive strategy to combat climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help create jobs in the process.

“The 76West Competition creates compelling opportunities for companies from around the world to partner with us at the forefront of climate change strategies that tie innovation solutions with growth of the green economy in our state. We congratulate the winners, who will help us build a stronger, greener and more sustainable empire state for future generations.”