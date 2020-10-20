Smart meter installations in September ‘grew for first time since lockdown began’

UK smart meter installations in September grew for the first month since lockdown began.

That’s according to a new analysis by the energy industry body Electralink, which suggests almost 232,000 smart meter installations were recorded, making September the first month to record more installations than the same month last year since the national lockdown began in March.

In September 2019, smart meters installations were 1.8% down, with a total of 228,000 of new systems put into place.

The report also demonstrates every month this year since March has recorded far fewer installs than the corresponding month in 2019.

Analysts estimate a total of 1,333,000 smart meters have been installed in the UK so far this year, with East England topping the list of regions with 31,000 installs, followed by Southern England with 27,000 and the East Midlands with 24,000.

Findings of the report also show an estimated 14,038,000 smart meters have now been installed since the programme was introduced.