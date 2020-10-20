US consumption of renewable energy hit record high in 2019

The consumption of renewable energy in the US hit a record high in 2019.

That’s according to the latest report by the US Energy Information Administration, which suggests the amount of renewable energy consumed grew for the fourth year in a row, reaching a record 11.5 quadrillion British thermal units.

That translates to an 11% share of the total US energy consumption.

Figures also show solar energy accounted for about 9% of US renewable energy consumption and had the largest percentage growth among renewable sources in the last year.

Findings of the report also demonstrate almost 24% of US renewable energy consumption was covered by wind energy.

Wood and waste energy, including wood, wood pellets and biomass waste from landfills accounted for about 24% of US renewable energy use.

Hydroelectric power took a 22% share of US renewable energy consumption while biofuels, including fuel ethanol, biodiesel and other renewable fuels accounted for about 20%.