Dog toy firm Kong pays out nearly £5k for packaging waste recycling failures

Dog toy company Kong Company Ltd has paid £4,930 towards environmental projects after failing to recycle sufficient packaging waste at its Salisbury premises.

Designed and manufactured in the US, its primary product – a rubber dog toy – is imported into the UK for distribution across Europe from its factory on the High Post Business Park on the outskirts of Salisbury.

Kong – which also sells toys produced in China – made the Enforcement Undertaking (EU) after the Environment Agency found it had failed to comply with packaging waste regulations.

It failed to register with a packaging recovery scheme for the years 2012 to 2015, with its finance director admitting to three offences, including failing to take reasonable steps to recover and recycle waste packaging and failing to submit certificates of compliance to the appropriate agency.

The packaging waste regulations ensure packaging materials such as cardboard, plastics and glass are recycled and do not end up in landfill.

Companies with a turnover of £2 million or more and handle more than 50 tonnes of packaging per year must ensure a certain percentage is recycled. They do this by registering with a packaging scheme or directly with the Environment Agency and provide evidence its packaging waste has been dealt with correctly.

The donation will be used by Salisbury-based charity, The Species Recovery Trust, to fund three projects including the Salisbury Drinking Fountain Campaign that aims to reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles and cut down on plastic waste.

The Trust will work with partner organisations to improve the habitats and increase the population of two endangered plants – the health lobelia and the marsh clubmoss.

Tessa Bowering for the Environment Agency said: “Enforcement Undertakings are a type of civil sanction that allow us to secure regulatory compliance from organisations. They also ensure businesses don’t profit from non-compliance and provide an opportunity for them to react responsibly to any offending.

“The Species Recovery Trust is an appropriate recipient of this payment because the project they are funding looks to reduce the amount of plastic packaging waste through the reduction of single-use plastic bottles.”

A spokesman for Kong Company added: “We are now fully compliant and wouldn’t have contravened the regulations had we been aware of our obligations at the time.”