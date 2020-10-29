Utilita to pay £500k for overcharging prepayment customers

Utilita will have to pay £500,000 in redress for overcharging customers.

That’s according to Ofgem’s investigation which suggests almost 40,000 of Utilita’s prepayment customers were collectively overcharged by more than £125,000.

The energy market regulator notes the energy supplier has already refunded all the impacted customers, who will also receive at least £10 in a goodwill payment.

An investigation started when Utilita reported itself to Ofgem that between May 2019 and September 2019, it had mistakenly overcharged prepayment customers.

Cathryn Scott, Director of Enforcement and Emerging Issues, said: “This case sends a message to all suppliers that Ofgem will intervene if they charge customers above the level of the cap or above-advertised tariffs.

“It also shows that, where appropriate, Ofgem is prepared to work with suppliers who have failed to comply with their obligations, but who have self-reported and are willing to put things right quickly.”

Bill Bullen, Utilita’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “I would like to apologise unreservedly to all customers who were temporarily out of pocket. I am sorry that we did not issue prompt refunds during the period in question.

“We know we can always improve and will always take on board criticism of any legitimate failings. Ofgem made it clear that the overcollection was caused by our failure to carry out an administrative process that corrected the temporary overcollection.”