Changes are coming; are we ready?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Should Biden win in the US election, will his stance on moving away from fossil fuels have an effect on the markets in the short term?

What impact is weather having on oil production and LNG, particularly now in the midst of hurricane season?

The potential delay of the OPEC production increase

How is the UK doing in terms of power and gas in the approach to winter?

What is happening with nuclear power in France?

The influence of potential lockdowns across Europe on prices

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

This is a promoted article.