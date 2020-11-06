UK supports green Scottish businesses with £9m funding

The UK Government is providing more than £9 million worth of funding for businesses in Scotland to scale up and protect their green innovations from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses Secretary Alok Sharma announced the £9.26 million funding will be awarded to 85 projects, which could transform whole industries such as manufacturing, hospitality and the automotive sectors.

They include Argyll-based Oceanium, which is developing an advanced biorefinery to help turn seaweed into food and compostable packaging products and the Glasgow Wetland Carbon Capture Project (GWCCP), which will transform degraded, redundant or vacant land into thriving urban wetlands.

Mr Sharma said: “The UK’s response to coronavirus has demonstrated the very best of British ingenuity and it is this resourcefulness that will help us navigate our way through this pandemic.

Today’s investment will ensure that our innovators and risk-takers can continue to scale up their ideas, helping the UK to build back better and ensure we meet our clear commitments on tackling climate change.”

The funding is part of a wider £134 million UK Government package enabling 1,069 clean growth projects to develop new technologies, secure and create new jobs, drive productivity and tackle climate change.

David Duguid, UK Government Minister for Scotland added: “Innovation is an essential part of dealing with climate change and the UK Government is committed to investing in trailblazing Scottish businesses as we build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Saving our environment will require making sustained changes and I urge others to join us in this year of climate action ahead of COP26 in Glasgow.”