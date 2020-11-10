‘The spirit shown by the energy sector in helping to tackle coronavirus is the same that will see us deliver net zero’

The industry and regulator have worked together in an ‘incredible way’ to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

That was the suggestion from Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley, who spoke yesterday as part of Energy Live Xpo 2020, the theme of which is ‘Rethinking Energy.

He said: “That really is the spirit through which we’re going to get to net zero.”

“As a regulator, as government and as the industry, we have to focus on what it’s going to take to make the transition, there’s a huge transition for the country over the next 30 years.

“Although we have spent a great deal of our time supporting and helping the industry through COVID, we have also been spending our time thinking about the medium and longer-term and how we set ourselves up to do that.”