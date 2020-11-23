Second farmer-led group set up in Scotland to tackle climate change

A second farmer-led group that will provide information, advice and proposals to reduce emissions and tackle climate change is being established.

The Arable Sector Climate Group – which will be chaired by Andrew Moir, former Chair of AgriScot – builds on the work of the Suckler Beef Climate Group, the first farmer-led group which published its recommendations last month.

Membership of the new group will include industry representatives from organisations including Nature Scot, Scotland’s Rural College and Quality Meat Scotland.

The group will identify measures that support the arable and cropping sectors to contribute to Scotland’s climate change targets.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “In this year’s Programme for Government, we committed to establishing these farmer-led groups to consider ways to tackle climate change, cut emissions and make key sectors in Scottish farming more sustainable. It’s clear that these groups are going to help government change farming and food production for the better. We now need to drive forward this work at pace.

“Andrew brings huge experience and knowledge to the role. He will relish the opportunity to work with colleagues in identifying practical solutions to achieve these very important goals. I look forward to seeing their outputs in due course.”