Haven Power is sponsoring Most Trusted Supplier (Large) at TELCA 2020 – and here’s the shortlist…

We are delighted to remind you that Haven Power is sponsoring the Most Trusted Supplier (Large) award.

This year, our industry-recognised awards show is taking place online on the 11th of December.

We have relaunched the awards to make them more rigorous and relevant. So our thanks to the more than 100 consultancies that were interested in entering. Each entering business was subject to a testing interview session of 80 questions covering all aspects of their business and work with customers – please see the final shortlist below.

“Haven Power is delighted to sponsor the Most Trusted Supplier – Large award at this year’s TELCA’s. Firstly, huge congratulations to those companies shortlisted for such an important award.

“We firmly believe in building relationships, with brokers, suppliers and customers for the long term. Trust is an important part of any relationship, and broker partnerships are critical to the success of our business. By sponsoring this award we’re backing up what we look for in our partners, as well as what our partners can expect from us; openness, honesty and transparency.

“We expect the same standards from our partners that we promote in ourselves. This runs right through our business from providing clear, transparent pricing and offering high levels of customer service through to being clear about what our customers’ can do if we get things wrong.

“We’re looking for similar qualities in the winner who’ll need to demonstrate they:

• Are transparent and honest with their customers and suppliers

• Go above and beyond what’s expected of them

• Have the systems and processes in place to protect their customers

• Have fair and easy-to-understand processes

• Can put things right when they’ve gone wrong

“Lastly, we/I would like to wish everyone the best of luck in winning the Most Trusted Supplier – Large award.”

