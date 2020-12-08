SP Energy Networks to roll out ‘giant Meccano’ tech to keep lights on this winter

SP Energy Networks (SPEN) is rolling out new technology that is capable of restoring power within 24 hours if severe weather leads to a loss of electricity this winter.

The Emergency Restoration System is said to resemble “giant Meccano” and can be deployed at “a moment’s notice” to support both overhead and underground lines, providing a far more rapid response system for engineers to use in the field than has been previously available.

Built from lightweight and compact components, it can be constructed from ground level with a base that is adaptable to any terrain and the versatility to support overhead lines at any height anywhere on the SPEN network.

SPEN engineers have also adapted the technology to allow it to be used where faults are discovered underground, using it to bypass electricity flow away from damaged sections of the network while repairs are made, keeping the lights on for those living living and working nearby.

Guy Jefferson, Customer Service Director at SPEN said: “The cutting-edge design of the Emergency Restoration System makes it possible for our engineers to make repairs faster than ever before, while keeping our customers connected to the power network.

“While extreme powercuts occur very rarely, our teams are prepared for every eventuality. This system is lightweight and can be easily transported and assembled in several configurations to suit all types of terrain no matter the weather conditions.

“We are acutely aware of how much more time people spend at home in the current environment and how crucial those power supplies are to those who rely on still being able to work effectively and carry out other essential daily tasks. We use bespoke weather forecasting to prepare ahead of any bad weather, moving our teams and resources around to likely hot spots so we can react as quickly as possible to major outages in the unlikely event that they occur.”