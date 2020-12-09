Short term energy price risk from Brexit related currency fluctuations

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:
- The effect of a lack of renewable wind generated supply across North West Europe and our interconnected markets
- How the market has responded and the cost end users
- The impact on the UK gas market
- Carbon remains politically motivated, but what is driving support?
- Brexit concerns revolve around the currency risk, but what is the potential impact to prices of gas and power in the short-term?
For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.
