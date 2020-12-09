Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up, Policy

Short term energy price risk from Brexit related currency fluctuations

The market has responded to a lack of renewable wind generation across the region, and Brexit concerns expose a short-term risk. What do these issues mean for energy buyers?

ELN TV

Harry Matyjaszek
More Articles
Wednesday 9 December 2020
Image: Shutterstock

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

  • The effect of a lack of renewable wind generated supply across North West Europe and our interconnected markets
  • How the market has responded and the cost end users
  • The impact on the UK gas market
  • Carbon remains politically motivated, but what is driving support?
  • Brexit concerns revolve around the currency risk, but what is the potential impact to prices of gas and power in the short-term?

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

This is a promoted article.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast