Efficiency & Environment, Technology

US announces $128m for research into sustainable transport

The funding will support bioenergy as well as hydrogen and fuel cell technologies

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Friday 11 December 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Funding of up to $128 million (£96m) for research and development of sustainable transportation resources and technologies has been announced by the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The investment is being split between three separate funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) – Bioenergy Technologies Office FOA, Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Technologies Office FOA and Vehicle Technologies Office FOA..

They include bioenergy feedstock technologies, with a focus on municipal solid waste as well as algae research and development, innovative hydrogen and fuel cell research and development and cost analysis activities and batteries and electrification, advanced engine and fuel technologies.

The investment supports the DOE’s goal of ensuring families in the US have “greater choice” in how their transportation energy needs are met.

Deputy Energy Secretary Mark W. Menezes said: “As the transportation sector and our mobility needs continue to evolve, it is important that we support technological solutions from a variety of energy sources.

“These three funding opportunities are excellent examples of the diversity of resources we have available. The Trump Administration is committed to harnessing the strengths of these technologies to ensure families, goods, and services are moved safely, efficiently and cleanly.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast