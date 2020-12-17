Nearly 75% of Brits ‘find it difficult to find a registered contractor for Green Homes Grant’

Almost three-quarters of Brits find it difficult to find a registered TrustMark contractor for the Green Homes Grant.

That’s according to a survey by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), which suggests nearly 86% of homeowners and landlords rate their experience with the Green Homes Grant as either poor or very poor.

The survey of 510 respondents, which was conducted before the government’s announcement for the year-long extension to the scheme, shows that more than 90% of the public used the Green Homes Grant eligibility calculator, with 57% finding it either somewhat helpful or very helpful.

However, after checking eligibility and applying, many reported delays in hearing back from the scheme. according to the findings of the report.

At the time of the survey, a total of 23 respondents had had their application approved while just a single respondent had completed their work and received a voucher, two and a half months into the start of the scheme and four and a half months before its then end date.

The EAC, which has written to the Minister Business, Energy and Clean Growth Kwasi Kwarteng with the issues that have been raised through the survey, said it hopes the scheme will be improved now that it has been extended to 2022.