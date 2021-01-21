Canada to become home of ‘one of the world’s biggest’ green hydrogen plants

Quebec in Canada will soon become home of what is claimed to be one of the world’s biggest green hydrogen projects.

The water electrolysis project, which will be developed by a subsidiary of the German industrial giant thyssenkrupp, is predicted to produce 11,100 tonnes of green hydrogen every year.

The thyssenkrupp’s green hydrogen division Uhde Chlorine Engineers has been awarded an engineering contract to install an 88MW water electrolysis plant for the Canadian energy company Hydro-Québec.

The company said both the hydrogen and the oxygen, which is a by-product of the electrolysis process, will be used in a biofuel plant to produce biofuels for use in transportation.

Sami Pelkonen, Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp’s Chemical and Process Technologies Business Unit, said: “This project is an excellent illustration of how important the interaction of secure access to competitive renewable energy and the use of scaled technology for hydrogen production is.”