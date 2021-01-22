IRENA members endorse launch of global energy transition forum

Members of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have approved the establishment of a new forum aimed at spurring energy transition as an integral part of the COVID-19 recovery.

The Global High-Level Forum on Energy Transition will use IRENA’s knowledge and convening powers to accelerate energy transition action from countries, industry, businesses, investors and academia.

It will focus on three themes for 2021, which includes building recovery efforts on energy transition, increasing the use of renewable energy in the health and food industries as well as driving net zero strategies in line with the Paris climate agreement.

The Forum will be guided by first-hand insights from the investment, business and finance communities, reflecting members’ request to open new and strengthen existing co-operation with the private sector in support of IRENA’s investment and policy agenda for energy transitions.

IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “Our discussions on recovery have underscored the urgency to intensify and strengthen international co-operation and take action on energy transitions. This year will be crucial in our collective ability to make a lasting difference.

“I hope the new Forum will provide governments and partners with a global platform to strengthen cooperation and identify solutions to respond to the effects of the pandemic and advance net zero strategies. It is IRENA’s primary task to empower our Members with knowledge and tools to translate the opportunities that energy transitions offer into policies, strategies and results.”