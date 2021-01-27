Left Right Left Right. Squaddies get energy efficient marching orders

New energy efficient buildings have been built in Wiltshire to accommodate the training of soldiers.

The building blocks at Westdown Camp in Salisbury Plain have A-rated Energy Performance Certificates and feature air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Air source heat pumps, which take additional electrical power from solar PV panels installed on the roof, provide the accommodation’s complete heating and hot water needs.

The buildings are also designed to reduce electricity costs.

The programme is being part-funded from a £200 million-investment to improve armed forces accommodation, which was announced by the Defence Secretary last summer.

A total of 38 new carbon efficient accommodation blocks, providing more than 1,700 bed spaces, will be installed across the UK Defence Training Estate by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ), working with industry partner Landmarc Support Services and its contractor Reds10.

Brigadier Jonathan Bartholomew, DIO ’s Head of the Overseas and Training Region, said: “These new buildings are modern, flexible and efficient and will support troops on exercise, providing them with the high-quality accommodation that they expect and deserve.”