New consultation on improving management of industrial emissions

A consultation on a new regime for the development of techniques to improve the management of industrial emissions has been launched.

The UK Government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland are seeking views on a possible process for developing new ‘Best Available Techniques’ (BAT) to limit the environmental impact of polluting industries, such as paper production, waste incineration and ceramic manufacturers.

BATs are designed to prevent or minimise emissions and impacts on the environment as a whole and can include new technology to limit polluting emissions or improving the way new installations for medium and heavy industries are designed, built and operated.

The UK previously adopted EU BAT for industrial emissions as a former member of the EU, however, following Brexit, the UK “will be able to consider the best approach for our own needs”, taking into account UK data as well as reviewing international developments.

The government also plans to establish groups: A Standards Council, made up of representatives from the UK and devolved governments to maintain alignment across the four nations, a new Regulators Group to provide expert technical advice to the Standards Council and Technical Working Groups for each new BAT under consideration, made up of sector experts from regulators and representatives from the relevant industries.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “Outside the EU, we can go further in developing a tailored UK regime for better protecting the environment and public health from industrial pollution.

“This consultation delivers on our commitment to agree a common approach for developing BAT across the whole UK, ensuring that we are at the forefront of reducing industrial pollution. A more transparent and collaborative BAT regime is crucial for maintaining our high environmental standards, working closely with industry partners. I encourage all those with an interest to take part in this consultation.”

The consultation is seeking views until 18th April 2021.