UK launches new global coalition to address climate change impacts

The UK Government has launched a new global coalition aimed at turning international commitments on climate change adaptation and resilience into on-the-ground support for vulnerable communities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement of the Adaptation Action Coalition in a virtual address to the Climate Adaptation Summit, hosted by Netherlands.

The new Coalition – which has been developed by the UK in partnership with Bangladesh, Egypt, Malawi, the Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the UN – will draw on expertise of scientists, businesses, civil society and more and will act as a forum for developed and developing countries to share knowledge and best practice on local, regional and global solutions to deal with climate change.

The government believes that with support, countries and communities can adapt and build resilience to the impacts of climate change, with measures like early warning systems for storms, investing in flood drainage and drought resistant crops are cost effective, helping save not just money but lives and livelihoods too.

Mr Johnson was expected to say at the Summit: “It is undeniable that climate change is already upon us and is already devastating lives and economies. We must adapt to our changing climate and we must do so now.

“I’ll be making the need for a resilient recovery a priority of the UK’s G7 presidency this year. To make sure we get nor just warm words but real change, I am today launching an all-new Adaptation Action Coalition to set the agenda ahead of COP26.

“Let’s work together to adapt, to become more resilient and to save lives and livelihoods all around the world.”