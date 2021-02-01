South Korea’s ‘first’ electric passenger ferry makes a splash

A port authority in South Korea has unveiled designs of what is claimed to be the country’s first zero-emission passenger ferry.

The 40-metre long ferry, which will be the first vessel in South Korea’s clean fleet renewal scheme, will feature two 1,068kWh battery packs that will supply a clean and flexible energy source to the ferry.

The vessel, which will start its journeys in 2022, will have a capacity to carry more than 100 passengers and will travel between Busan’s North and South ports.

The port of Busan is the largest in South Korea.

The development follows South Korean authorities‘ decision to replace around 140 state-owned conventionally-powered vessels with those functioning on cleaner alternatives by 2030.

The technology firm ABB has secured a contract to deliver a complete power and propulsion solution for the new ferry.

ABB Marine and Ports division President Juha Koskela said: “Our agreement with Haemin represents a major advance in the local market, supporting South Korea’s plans for sustainable shipping, as part of our strategy for reducing global vessel emissions.“