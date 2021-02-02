Government powers up EV charging network with £20m investment

The government has announced £20 million in funding for on-street electric vehicle (EV) charge points in towns and cities across the UK.

The cash, which is part of the On-Street Residential Chargepoint scheme, is forecast to double the number of on-street charge points government is supporting to nearly 8,000.

Since its launch in 2017, more than 140 local projects have been benefitted from the development of 4,000 charge points.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “From Cumbria to Cornwall, drivers across the country should benefit from the EV revolution we’re seeing right now.

“With a world-leading charging network, we’re making it easier for more people to switch to EVs, creating healthier neighbourhoods and cleaning up our air as we build back greener.”

The government has announced a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

Nick Harvey, Senior Programme Manager at Energy Saving Trust, said: