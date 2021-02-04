Energy Entrepreneurs Fund: UK offers £11m to turn green ideas into reality

The UK Government has announced a £11 million fund to help the country’s energy entrepreneurs to turn their clean and green ideas into real products and services that help eliminate carbon emissions.

The Energy Entrepreneurs Fund (EEF) seeks to drive forward new clean technologies across all sectors of UK industry, supporting the nation’s ambition for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Projects can include innovations to boost home energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, develop green transport as well as source cleaner ways to generate power and heat.

The latest funding will support between 15 and 20 projects, with each successful bidder receiving up to £1 million.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “The UK is famous for its strong entrepreneurial spirit. We want to unleash this talent to drive forward green technologies across the UK, helping the public and businesses cut their carbon footprint.

“The Energy Entrepreneurs Fund is backing the UK’s next generation of inventors and innovators to turn their ideas into reality, with previous successful projects already helping drive down emissions across the country and creating green jobs as we work to build back greener.”

Previous recipients of the fund include CCm Technologies in Swindon that is working with Walkers Crisps to implement carbon capture innovations in its factory processes and Leeds-based C-Capture, which has developed processes to capture harmful greenhouse gases, including an innovative deployment of its technology at Drax Power Station.

Tom White, CEO C-Capture added: “Innovations in carbon capture technology are vital in helping the UK achieve its net zero target. Energy Entrepreneurs funding enabled C-Capture to further develop and deploy its technology, to demonstrate the performance and cost advantages which will be advantageous to companies seeking to decarbonise their operations.

“The support we have received from the UK government has been of fundamental importance in developing a technology has the potential to capture millions of tonnes of CO2 per year.”