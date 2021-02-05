Italy’s hardest-hit Covid-19 region to become ‘hydrogen valley’

Lombardy, Italy’s hardest-hit Covid-19 region, will soon become home to the ‘country’s first hydrogen valley’.

Enel Green Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Italian transport group FNM, to purchase new hydrogen-powered trains, replace the current diesel-powered trains and build hydrogen production facilities powered by renewable energy.

These facilities will be constructed to support the journeys of hydrogen trains.

The trains are set to start running on the non-electrified Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line from 2023.

Salvatore Bernabei, Chief Executive Officer of Enel Green Power, said: “Thanks to this MoU, the Enel Group’s commitment to promoting the development of green hydrogen is directed at the non-electrified rail transport sector for the first time.”

FNM Chairman Andrea Gibelli commented: “The initiative for the creation of Italy’s first ‘Hydrogen Valley’ looks to the future and is part of a wider plan that aims to create mobility services developed according to environmental, economic and social sustainability criteria.”