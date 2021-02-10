Israeli forks moo-ve to 3D bioprinted ribeye steak

Lab-grown, slaughter-free ribeye steak is not science fiction anymore.

An Israeli food-tech startup has unveiled what is claimed to be the world’s first cultivated ribeye steak, which is made using 3D bioprinting technology.

Aleph Farms has partnered with the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology to develop the process which uses swabs from cows.

The technology clones and grows real cow cells in a lab to form a replica steak.

Actual living cells are incubated to grow, differentiate and interact to acquire the texture and qualities of a real steak.

A system, similar to the vascularisation that occurs naturally in tissues, grants the steak with the similar shape and structure of its native form as found in livestock.

The offering is claimed to provide the same delicious and juicy attributes as an authentic steak bought from a butcher.

One month ago, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tasted the firm’s cultivated steak.

The company said that it can produce any type of steak and plans to expand its portfolio of ‘quality meat’ products.

Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aleph Farms, said: “Additional meat designs will drive a larger impact in the mid and long term.

“This milestone for me marks a major leap in fulfilling our vision of leading a global food system transition toward a more sustainable, equitable and secure world.”