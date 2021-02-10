Solid non-recyclable waste to renewable gas project launched

ENGIE has launched a project to produce renewable gas from solid non-recyclable waste.

Waste wood, paper, cardboard and plastic will be converted into solid recovered fuel. That will then be gasified at high temperatures to produce synthesis gas. This will be then purified to transform it into biomethane using a process called catalytic methanation.

The first industrial unit, which will be built by ENGIE in France, is forecast to use almost 70,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste per year to produce up to 150GWh of renewable gas, equivalent to the consumption of 670 buses.

The project is also predicted to produce 45GWh of renewable heat.

Adeline Duterque, Director of ENGIE Lab Crigen, the Corporate Group’s Research and Development Centre, said: “The platform model contributes to the energy transition with the production of renewable gas and to the circular economy by making use of waste that until now was destined for landfill.

“The tests carried out using solid recovered fuel show that we now know how to produce renewable gas from this type of waste.”