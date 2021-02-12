Is this the green future of home heating?

Seven homes in Wales, London and the south and east of England will be the first to try a new hybrid heating solution as part of a green heat trial that aims to slash households’ emissions.

The so-called HyCompact project, which is launched by UK Power Networks (UKPN) and Wales and West Utilities, will see customers’ homes be fitted with a hybrid system that will supply their heating through both electricity and natural gas.

The system, which contains a gas boiler, an electric air source heat pump and smart control software, can flexibly switch between using renewable electricity and green gas, enabling the full decarbonisation of heat.

The project aims to demonstrate how low carbon heating systems that combine gas and electricity can be easily retrofitted and shrink carbon dioxide emissions from homes and businesses with traditional gas boilers.

According to the Climate Change Committee’s, nearly 29 million homes need such an upgrade if Britain is to meet net zero target by 2050.

Ian Cameron, Head of Customer Services and Innovation at UKPN, said: “The challenge of achieving net zero is only going to be met through true whole system trials and collaborations. Our goal is to enable the transition to net zero smoothly and at the lowest cost to our energy customers.

“This project will supply electricity networks with learning of the network impact and the best possible customer proposition for a hybrid transition.”