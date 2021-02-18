Four ways telematics can support commercial fleet electrification

Transport is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the UK, accounting for 34% in 2019. As we approach the UK’s goal for

reaching net zero emissions by 2050, we face a huge challenge in reducing emissions from road transport.

Investing in electric vehicles (EVs) isn’t a quick decision or simple solution. But taking smaller steps like making the most of telematics can help you improve your fleet sustainability without overhauling your operations.

Read how telematics can support the electrification and transform the carbon footprint of your fleet.

This is a promoted article.