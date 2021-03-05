Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Policy, Top Stories

Mitsibushi-led consortium awarded grid-link licence for world’s largest wind farm

The group has invested £1.2 billion to own and operate the offshore transmission system connecting Hornsea 1 to the British mainland

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 5 March 2021
Image: Ørsted

Ofgem has awarded a Mitsubishi Corporation-led consortium the grid-link licence for what is claimed to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The move follows a record £1.2 billion investment, the energy market regulator said.

The Diamond Transmission Partners consortium, which includes the electric utilities provider Chubu Electric Power, will own and operate the offshore transmission system linking Hornsea 1 to the British mainland.

Hornsea 1 is an offshore wind farm located approximately 120 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast.

The wind farm consists of 174 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with a total capacity of 1.2GW, enough to power more than one million homes.

Rebecca Barnett, Deputy Director for Commercial and Assurance at Ofgem, said: “Today’s record investment demonstrates the appetite of global investors to support the UK’s transition to net zero emissions.

“Ofgem’s regulatory framework ensures that this investment can be attracted at the lowest possible cost, saving consumers hundreds of millions of pounds on their energy bills.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast