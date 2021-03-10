Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Local authorities secure £5m boost to tackle air pollution

Anti-idling campaigns and e-taxis are among the projects that will be supported through the scheme

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 10 March 2021
Image: MagicBones / Shutterstock

Local authorities have been granted more than £5 million in government funding to develop and implement measures to improve air quality.

Proposals that have won funding from the government’s Air Quality Grant include projects to encourage the uptake of electric taxis, closures of school streets at pick-up and drop-off times and partnerships with GPs that will work as ambassadors to raise awareness of the health impacts of air pollution in their surgeries.

Educational programmes about air pollution for schoolchildren will also be prioritised through the scheme.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “Air pollution has improved significantly since 2010 but remains the greatest environmental risk to human health.

“This funding demonstrates our commitment to improving our air and also our openness to innovation, through pioneering initiatives such as campaigns to encourage greater use of electric bikes and education programmes teaching children about the harms of fine particulate matter.”

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “From promoting anti-idling to increasing the uptake of electric taxis, the Air Quality Grant will help to clean up our air as we look to build back greener and lower our carbon footprint.”

