Honey, I cloned the wind turbine!

Swedish floating wind developer Hexicon has partnered with American engineering firm Bechtel to introduce a twin-turbine floating foundation in British waters.

The partnership will see the development of a 40MW floating wind project and will investigate the role it could play in the local market.

The floating technology aims to offer a more affordable solution for developers because of its capability to be deployed in deep waters.

The offshore wind industry currently relies on shallow water platforms that are fixed to the seabed.

Marcus Thor, Chief Executive Officer of Hexicon, said: “Our technology is one of a handful of solutions that can support deepwater offshore wind projects, which will massively increase the potential for offshore wind power generation.”