BayWa r.e. acquires 50MW Scottish wind farm

Global renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has acquired a 50MW wind project in Scotland from Blue Energy.

At an altitude of around 230 metres, the ten-turbine ‘High Constellation’ wind farm is located 20 kilometres south of Tarbert village and 30 kilometres north of Campbeltown.

It will be added to the BayWa r.e.’s portfolio of UK assets that have already reached a total installed capacity of 685MW.

Engineering and consulting company Black and Veatch carried out a study about the environmental impact of the project.

BayWa r.e. UK Head of Commercial Christine McGregor said: “We are delighted to add this project to our portfolio in the UK and to continue our successful role in project development in Scotland.”