Google Maps to show greener and ‘cleaner’ routes

Motorists who are using Google Maps app for their journeys will soon be able to choose routes with fewer carbon dioxide emissions based on traffic congestion and slopes.

The tech giant said the app will show as the default route the one with the lowest carbon footprint if comparable options take about the same time.

In cases where the eco-friendly route could significantly increase the journey’s time, the app will allow the user to compare the relative carbon impact between routes and choose.

Using data from weather and environmental agencies, the offering will also add an air quality layer to show how healthy the air is in the chosen area.

Low emission zone alerts will also launch this June in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Spain.

Analysing insights from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Lab, the app will also show routes that would require lower fuel consumption based on criteria such as road incline and traffic jams.

In a statement, Google said: “This is all part of the commitment we made last September to help one billion people who use our products take action to reduce their environmental footprint.”