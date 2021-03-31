May I have your attention please, will the GB power market regulator please stand up…

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

LNG becomes the cornerstone of UK and European gas prices for this summer

NordStream 2, will it happen in 21?

Oil cuts with lack of demand to balance economics

Carbon has become an asset classes and continues supporting big prices moves on the upside power

Has the GB power market liquidity been abandoned by the regulator and become a non-functioning market for the end user?

Seasonal expiry prices for the last week are some of the worst for the last 15 years

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports

This is a promoted article.