Shell takes full ownership of ‘Netherlands’ first’ offshore wind farm

Shell has announced it has become the 100% owner of what is believed to be the Netherlands’ first offshore wind farm.

The oil and gas giant has secured full ownership of the Egmond aan Zee wind farm after taking over Vattenfall’s share in the project.

The wind farm, which was built in 2006, consists of 36 turbines and has a total capacity of 108MW – it is estimated that it provides energy for a maximum of 100,000 homes.

Hessel de Jong, General Director Offshore Wind Europe at Shell, said: “Offshore wind plays an important role in the energy transition.

“We have already learned a lot from the construction of this first Dutch wind farm at sea and I am delighted that we will continue to make our contribution to the energy transition in this way.”

Kasper Simonsen, Head of Asset Management, commented: “We can apply the lessons learned from the first Dutch offshore wind farm to the construction of Hollandse Kust Zuid and other future offshore wind farms.

“The sale enables Vattenfall to focus even more on the development of our new projects.”