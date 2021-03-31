What is Vehicle to Grid charging?

Electric Vehicles (EVs) and their hybrid counterparts are expected to become the norm, with sales and registrations of EVs climbing year-on-year.

Businesses with significant fleets should be thinking about the impact of these upcoming changes and what it means for them. And aside from the vehicles, there’s a range of EV charging options.

While EVs offer the chance to shift to cleaner transport, we shouldn’t just be thinking about them as cars. EVs can be looked at as electric assets that can transform how businesses use energy and supercharge your sustainability agenda. Vehicle to Grid (V2G) technology is how to bring this from concept to practice.

