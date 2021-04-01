Finance & Markets

More than a third of energy industry have experienced or witnessed LGBTQ+ discrimination

Fewer than half of employees rate the energy industry as being highly inclusive

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 April 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Almost 35% of workers in the energy industry have witnessed or experienced discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation in the last five years.

A new survey conducted by the diversity forum Pride in Energy shows fewer than half of the respondents rank the whole energy industry as 7/10 or higher grade for inclusivity.

However, nearly 77% of the respondents gave the highest grade when asked about their employer.

Nearly 58% of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) respondents also admit feeling comfortable enough to be fully ‘out’ in the industry while 11% were not at all.

Joshua Atkins, Founder and Chair of Pride in Energy, said: “As confronting as some of these figures might be, they’re also a sign of the change underway in the energy industry.”

Responding to the findings from the survey, David Smith, Chief Executive at Energy Networks Association, said: “Digitalisation, decentralisation, and decarbonisation are the often talked about ‘three Ds’ of the energy transition, but in reality, there is a fourth, diversity.

“We need new people with new ideas and perspectives to build the networks of the future and stop climate change.

"We need new people with new ideas and perspectives to build the networks of the future and stop climate change. 

