Octopus Energy and Ebico join forces to make sustainable heating cheaper

Octopus Energy has partnered with the not-for-profit energy company Ebico to make sustainable home warmth affordable for low-income households.

The partnership will launch two new energy plans – one for credit meter customers and the other for those on a prepayment meter.

The electricity for both plans is set to come from 100% renewable sources.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Global Director for Product and Marketing at Octopus Energy, commented: “This partnership is another important step in our mission to bring greener cheaper energy to customers across the country.”

Phil Levermore, Chief Executive Officer of Ebico, said: “This will greatly improve the quality of the service offered to our customers and will enable us to continue to make sustainable warmth affordable for everyone, especially households on lower incomes.”