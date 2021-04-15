Scheme helps people grow cucumber-like fruits to replace plastic washing sponges

Loofah, a fruit that belongs to the cucumber family, can provide a sustainable alternative to plastic washing-up sponges.

National Trust has launched an initiative that aims to encourage people to buy seeds of the crop, plant them and start washing dishes with sustainability in mind.

The scheme is part of a trial that started in 2019 from National Trust’s team at Knightshayes in Devon that grew their first crop of loofahs and began using them to wash dishes as an alternative to disposable, plastic-based sponges.

The team will support home gardeners by sharing practical advice on the National Trust’s social media channels.

Senior Gardener Bev Todd said: “This year, we’ll be planting loofahs again in the Victorian kitchen garden and we’re hoping to grow them bigger and better by using a warmer part of the nursery.

“We’re keen to help people grow along with us, so they can do their bit to reduce plastic waste and have some fun in the process.”