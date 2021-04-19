ENGIE selects Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for ‘Peru’s largest’ wind farm

ENGIE has selected Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for what is claimed to be the largest wind farm in Peru.

Expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2023, the 260MW ‘Punta Lomitas’ project in the southern region of Ica will be fitted with 50 turbines.

It will be ENGIE’s first wind farm in the country.

Rik De Buyserie, Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE Energia Peru, said: “The future Punta Lomitas wind power plant is a clear example of our commitment to the development of renewable energies in Peru and a clear determination of our actions to accelerate the transformation towards a carbon-neutral economy.”

To date, the Andean country has an installed capacity of 400MW of wind power across eight operating parks and plans to triple its renewable generation by 2030.