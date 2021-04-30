Pay-per-mile scheme ‘should be mandatory by 2030’

A new report submitted to the Transport Select Committee by academic group Greener Transport Solutions suggests a pay-per-mile scheme should be mandatory by as early as 2030.

The report suggests road pricing could be an effective way to offset lost revenues from the switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

It adds the scheme could also hold the key to issues such as congestion and low air quality.

It also notes policymakers should consider allowing EV drivers to opt into the scheme from 2023 to incentivise electrification of transport and encourage more motorists to ditch petrol and diesel cars.

The Treasury is also urged to plot a ten-year trajectory to increase fuel duty next year in a bid to support EV take-up.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We’re leading the world in building back better and greener from the pandemic. We were the first major economy to commit to net zero by 2050 and one of the first to phase out petrol and diesel car sales by 2030, and just last week we announced more ambitious carbon emissions targets.

“But this is about policies not just targets, which is why the Prime Minister has outlined an ambitious Ten Point Plan to achieve our environmental goals.”